This Restaurant Has The Best Ramen In South Carolina

Nothing says comfort quite like a warm bowl of delicious ramen, with its flavorful broth, filling veggies and chewy noodles. As more restaurants offering the dish continue opening around South Carolina, it's hard to know where to start to find the best of the best.

LoveFood compiled a list of the best ramen in each state, including one dish served in Columbia that earned the designation of best in South Carolina. According to the site:

"Whether you're a ramen purist — think classic tonkotsu ramen with a pork-bone broth — or you fancy a tradition with a twist, then we've got you covered."

So which restaurant in South Carolina has the best ramen in the state?

Menkoi Ramen House

Located in Columbia, Menkoi Ramen House serves up the best ramen in the entire state, with the Spicy Ramen being named the best of the best. Promising to be "always fresh, fast and delicious," Menkoi Ramen House is located at 1004 Gervais Street in Columbia.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Menkoi Ramen House in Downtown Columbia serves all the traditional ramen bowls, from a creamy Tonkotsu to a moreish Chicken Ramen. Yet, the Spicy Ramen, topped with roast pork, vegetables and nori, takes the crown again. Some diners even say it's the best they've ever had — with just the right amount of heat."

To see the full list of the best ramen in each state, check out the report here.