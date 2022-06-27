Top AEW Star Injured During 'Forbidden Door'

All Elite Wrestling star Adam Cole appears to have experienced another injury during the IWGP Heavyweight Championship match during the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on Sunday (June 26) night.

All Elite Wrestling CEO, President, General Manager and Head of Creative Tony Khan addressed Cole's status during his media scrum at the United Center after Cole was pinned by retaining champion 'Switchblade' Jay White and was checked on by AEW medical staff, as well as fellow Undisputed Elite the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and Kyle O'Reilly.

"He's going to be OK long-term," Khan said. "But probably if he couldn't continue wrestling it made sense for that [ending]. If you can't keep fighting, discretion is a better part of valor so I think long-term he'll be OK."