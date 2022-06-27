Vic Mensa Speaks Out After Pleading Guilty In Shrooms Case

"In this case, I have decided to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge," Mensa told TMZ. "I have been extremely vocal about my mental health, the culture at large and access to mental health treatment. It is important to note the extensive research being done on the topic of psilocybin [shrooms] and the many significant movements underway for legalization and decriminalization."



Before he was detained at Dulles International Airport in Washington D.C., U.S. Customs found 41 grams of liquid Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), about 124 grams of Psilocybin capsules, 178 grams of Psilocybin gummies, and six grams of Psilocybin mushrooms in his bags. He was taken into custody but was released from jail a day after his arrest.



Instead of a jail sentence, Vic Mensa will have to complete a year of unsupervised probation and will also have to take a substance abuse assessment, perform 25 hours of community service, and pay a $1,000 fine. He'll be able to get half of that fine back if he successfully completes his probation terms. After citing several studies on the medicinal use of shrooms, Mensa said he hopes his case will help create more awareness about the medicinal benefits of the drug.



"I have contributed positively to many communities and will continue to do so with this case. My hope is that the silver lining to this matter will be increased focus on the effectiveness of psychedelics to treat mental illness and mood disorders that millions are battling with depression and anxiety with hope that all of our laws will change accordingly."