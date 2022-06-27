Watch Chris Martin Play A Coldplay Classic On A Pub Piano

Coldplay will embark on the European leg of their Music of the Spheres tour after spending the spring in North America.

They kicked off the tour in March, where they played a touching tribute to Foo Fighters' late drummer Taylor Hawkins. Earlier this month, they gave fans in New Jersey two huge surprises when they brought out Kylie Minogue to cover "Can't Get You Out of My Head" one night and Bruce Springsteen to cover "Working on a Dream" and Dancing in the Dark" the second night during a pair of shows in the Garden State.

The band has made it their mission to ensure their shows are inclusive and accessible to all during their Music of the Spheres tour. See how they're achieving their mission here.