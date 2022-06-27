We’ve Teed Up Five New Sports Podcasts Just For You
By John Popham
June 28, 2022
The world of sports never stops, and neither do we.
Throughout the month of June, we have been busy adding new content to our all-star podcast roster tailored for the ultimate sports fan. Uncover the corruption of FIFA soccer, sit courtside with the host of the Brooklyn Nets, or get behind the wheel of a Formula 1 race car all from your own personal listening device.
1. Lords Of Soccer
Have you heard the story of the elite group of FIFA executives who bent the world of international soccer to their will? Probably not, because this is one of the first times it is being told.
Host Conor Powell tells the story of the “lords of soccer,” and how their corruption sent the soccer community into a tailspin when the details of their crimes were brought to light in 2015. A perfect blend of true crime and sports, Lords of Soccer takes listeners into the ugly truth behind the world’s most popular sport.
2. The Birdie Bunch
As a new professional golfer in her rookie year, Kennedy Swann tells her story of transitioning from the world of NCAA golf to the LPGA. Swann played for the University of Mississippi where she led the women’s team to victory in the 2020 East Lake Cup and is the first female golfer to ever win the 117-year-old Oregon Open Invitational.
Swann is in the process of launching her professional career, and so are her guests. How do collegiate golfers go pro? Follow along every week to find out.
3. Courtside Conversations with Ally Love
If you’ve seen the Brooklyn Nets play at home at the Barclays Center anytime in the past 10-years, then you almost certainly heard Ally Love whip-up a crowd. Love is the CEO/Founder of Love Squad, a Peloton Instructor, an Adidas Global Ambassador, a model, and in-arena host for the Nets.
The Nets host is bringing her interview skills to the podcast landscape where every week she features artists, athletes and more around basketball and culture. Check out Courtside Conversations with Ally Love on the iHeartRadio app or wherever you listen to podcasts.
4. Hustle Rule: The Untold Stories of Women’s Soccer
The seven-part audio documentary hosted by Ted Lasso actor Hannah Waddingham brings the stories of female soccer players from around the world to one place. These are stories of far-flung adventures, of heartbreak, endurance, and joy.
Based on the book Under the Lights and in the Dark, by Gwendolyn Oxenham, Hustle Rule is about finding something you love and doing whatever it takes to keep it, no matter what.
5. Choosing Sides: F1
Starting June 28, discover all there is to know about the highest class racing in existence, Formula 1. Host Michael Kosta of The Daily Show and popular F1 writer Lily Herman give listeners a full rundown of the sport’s teams, history, scandals, and more.
From Sports Illustrated Studios and iHeartMedia, this is Choosing Sides: F1. The first episode of the new limited series is available right now and new episodes will drop every Tuesday.
