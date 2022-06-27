We’ve Teed Up Five New Sports Podcasts Just For You

The world of sports never stops, and neither do we.

Throughout the month of June, we have been busy adding new content to our all-star podcast roster tailored for the ultimate sports fan. Uncover the corruption of FIFA soccer, sit courtside with the host of the Brooklyn Nets, or get behind the wheel of a Formula 1 race car all from your own personal listening device.

Have you heard the story of the elite group of FIFA executives who bent the world of international soccer to their will? Probably not, because this is one of the first times it is being told.

Host Conor Powell tells the story of the “lords of soccer,” and how their corruption sent the soccer community into a tailspin when the details of their crimes were brought to light in 2015. A perfect blend of true crime and sports, Lords of Soccer takes listeners into the ugly truth behind the world’s most popular sport.