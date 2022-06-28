4-Year-Old Found Walking Atlanta Street Wearing Only Underwear, Backpack

By Logan DeLoye

June 28, 2022

Red Backpack On Hardwood Floor Against Wall
Photo: Getty Images

Police were patrolling Glenwood Avenue this morning and noticed something, or rather; someone very out of the ordinary casually walking down the Eastside street. According to WSB-TV, there was a four-year-old boy wandering down the city street wearing only his Spiderman-themed underwear. The child was also described as carrying a blue and gray backpack with him.

Police reported that the child's name is supposedly Jordan, and they described him to be three feet and five inches tall. The child has brown eyes and brown hair, and there is a chance that his mothers name is Katy.

No information has been released as to where the child was headed and where he was coming from. Police only know the location in which he was found and the information that he provided. WSB-TV stated that the area where the child was found is very busy. There is a plethora of shops, and a Kroger just around the corner. The child was also very close to the Glenwood Park townhome complexes and apartments.

The Atlanta Police Department is currently asking for tips regarding the identity of the child and his parents. WSB-TV mentioned that individuals who have any information should immediately call 911 or reach out to Detective Williams Walters at 404-546-4260.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.