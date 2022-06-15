This Is The Best Date Night Spot In Atlanta

By Logan DeLoye

June 15, 2022

Young beautiful couple having romantic dinner on rooftop
Photo: Getty Images

The best date night spot in Atlanta has arrived just in time for Summer. It is the perfect location to chill by the pool and order cocktails during the day, and sit at a table musing over the skyline with a glass of wine at night.

According to a list compiled by Thrillist, the best date night location in the city is atop The Interlock at Rooftop L.O.A. Rooftop L.O.A is a newer location that is extremely spacious and offers a wide assortment of drinks and small plates. The rooftop also features a pool with cabanas that can be reserved in advanced.

Here is what Thrillist had to say about the best date night rooftop in Atlanta:

"The summer of 2022 will undoubtedly belong to Rooftop L.O.A.—aka Atlanta’s jaw-dropping new rooftop oasis that sits atop The Interlock. The sprawling space has so many areas that would make for the perfect date night—from the dark and moody coastal European eatery that’s simply called The Restaurant to the breezy poolside cabanas at The Pool—and since it’s just now opening this summer, your date most likely hasn’t even checked it out yet. Rooftop L.O.A. is absolutely incredible, so get ready to be your date’s favorite suitor of the summer."

For more information regarding the best date night locations across the city visit HERE.

