Ariana Grande Stalker Violates Restraining Order, Breaks Into Her House

Ariana Grande might have celebrated her 29th birthday in a cute way online, but there was nothing cute about what happened to the singer on June 26. As TMZ reports, Grande's stalker, Aharon Brown, broke into her house in Montecito, California. Thankfully, Grande wasn't home and the security system called the police, who arrested Brown.

This isn't the first time the obsessed fan has tried to get close to the pop star. Last September, he pulled up to her Los Angeles home and threatened her security team with a hunting knife, screaming "I'll f***ing kill you and her." Brown was arrested for making criminal threats and a judge ordered a restraining order prohibiting him from getting near Grande.

"I am fearful for my safety and the safety of my family. I fear that absent a restraining order, Mr. Brown will continue to come to my home and attempt to physically harm or murder me or members of my family," Grande said in her declaration.

He recently violated the restraining order and was supposed to turn himself in on Tuesday (June 21), but instead traveled to her beach home on Sunday.

Brown has been arraigned on charges of burglary, damaging a telephone line, resisting arrest and contempt of court. He is currently in custody and pled not guilty to the charges.