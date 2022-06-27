Ariana Grande Shares Adorable Throwback Video To Celebrate Birthday

Happy birthday, Ariana Grande! The "Thank U Next" singer celebrated her 29th birthday by sharing an adorable throwback video from when she was a kid, proving that she has been sassy from the very beginning.

In the clip posted to her Instagram on Sunday (June 26), a mini-Grande can be seen dressed in a white collared shirt under a dark dress, wearing high white socks and putting on her shoes. She didn't let that activity keep her from making a funny remark to the person filming the video, as she looks up from her shoes to stare at the camera operator and say, "What do you think I am, Peter Pan or something?"

While it's unclear what led to Tiny Ari making the declaration, it's possible someone bemoaned her growing up too fast, causing her to reference the iconic character known for never growing old.

Check out the sassy throwback video below.