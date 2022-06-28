Arizona Woman Rescued After Driving Into Sinkhole

An Arizona woman had to be rescued after driving into a sinkhole in a Phoenix neighborhood. The incident took place on Sunday night, reported Fox 10 Phoenix.

The sinkhole, which opened up near 22nd Street and Missouri Avenue, was caused by a water main break.

After driving into the sinkhole, neighbors helped to rescue the woman and bring her to safety. Thankfully, the woman was not injured in the incident.

According to Phoenix Police, the westbound lanes of Missouri Avenue will be closed until at least June 28th due to the sinkhole.

Check out a photo of the messy sinkhole below: