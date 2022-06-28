Arizona Woman Rescued After Driving Into Sinkhole
By Ginny Reese
June 28, 2022
An Arizona woman had to be rescued after driving into a sinkhole in a Phoenix neighborhood. The incident took place on Sunday night, reported Fox 10 Phoenix.
The sinkhole, which opened up near 22nd Street and Missouri Avenue, was caused by a water main break.
After driving into the sinkhole, neighbors helped to rescue the woman and bring her to safety. Thankfully, the woman was not injured in the incident.
According to Phoenix Police, the westbound lanes of Missouri Avenue will be closed until at least June 28th due to the sinkhole.
Check out a photo of the messy sinkhole below:
A water main break leads to a sinkhole on Missouri near 22nd St. A woman was rescued from her car last night by neighbors after she drove the car into the hole. She was not injured. The road is closed while the big mess is cleaned up. @FOX10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/Q5Mu03xYZl— Mike Robison (@mrobisonfox10) June 27, 2022
On Sunday, flash flood warnings were issued for Flagstaff and neighboring towns as rain, wind, and hail moved through the area. The latest round of monsoon brought rain, high winds, and thunder to the Phoenix area.