Avril Lavigne Hilariously Calls Out 'Lookalike' Conspiracy Theory

Avril Lavigne addressed that viral conspiracy theory about her in a funny new video.

For years, there has been a conspiracy theory that the "real" Avril Lavigne died and was replaced by a clone or lookalike named "Melissa," according to The Guardian. The rumor even spawned its very own Wikipedia page that details the history of the conspiracy. The "Sk8er Boi" singer, however, has some thoughts on the speculation.

Lavigne took to TikTok on Monday (June 27) to address the rumors, using a new trend that serves as a one-two punch of hilariously calling out the strange conspiracy.

Addressing "every comment on my Instagram," Lavigne can be seen jumping around in her trailer before delivering the first punch at, "Why'd you have to go and make things so Complicated?" She delivered the final blow in the form of a wicked smile and a high kick at the comment, "Are you the real Avril?"

Despite Lavigne showing her true feelings about the rumors, fans in the comments were still not fully convinced. "I'm even more sus now," one user wrote while another simply asked, "But are you?" Another pointed out that the singer doesn't appear to have aged as "she's been 17 since 2003."

Check out the TikTok below.