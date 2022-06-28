Cape Cod Beach Closes Swimming Due To Shark Sighting

A Cape Cod beach closed to swimming after a great white shark was spotted swimming near the shore on Tuesday (June 28).

Massachusetts state shark biologist John Chisholm issued a warning on his @MA_Sharks Twitter account Tuesday afternoon announcing the sighting at Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro and that swimming was prohibited in the area from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

"SHARK ALERT Shark sighted at Head of the Meadow Beach, Truro. No swimming 13:00 to 14:00," the account posted.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app confirmed the Great White sighting and the swimming closure, WBZ reports.

Cape Cod is currently in shark season with 10 reported sightings having taken place during the past week and more than 20 off the coast of Massachusetts since late May, NBC Boston reports.