Cape Cod Beach Closes Swimming Due To Shark Sighting
By Jason Hall
June 28, 2022
A Cape Cod beach closed to swimming after a great white shark was spotted swimming near the shore on Tuesday (June 28).
Massachusetts state shark biologist John Chisholm issued a warning on his @MA_Sharks Twitter account Tuesday afternoon announcing the sighting at Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro and that swimming was prohibited in the area from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
"SHARK ALERT Shark sighted at Head of the Meadow Beach, Truro. No swimming 13:00 to 14:00," the account posted.
The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app confirmed the Great White sighting and the swimming closure, WBZ reports.
Cape Cod is currently in shark season with 10 reported sightings having taken place during the past week and more than 20 off the coast of Massachusetts since late May, NBC Boston reports.
SHARK ALERT‼️ Shark sighted at Head of the Meadow Beach, Truro. No swimming 13:00 to 14:00. pic.twitter.com/iKokdBv3iU— MA Sharks 🦈 (@MA_Sharks) June 28, 2022
The first white shark sighting was reported and confirmed to have taken place near Great Point Lighthouse on Nantucket on May 29, the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy's Sharktivity app confirmed via NBC Boston.
Sharks are typically present in the area after following seals, which they prey upon, and purple flags are commonly put out by lifeguards to warn beachgoers of their presence, though attacks are rare. New England's last deadly shark attack took place in Maine in July 2020.
Chisolm shared a video at the beginning of shark season offering tips to help Massachusetts residents identify white sharks in the area, which can be viewed below.
Shark season is upon us so now would be a good time to brush up on your ID skills. This video will help you distinguish between white sharks and basking sharks. Feel free to share and remember if you see a shark please report it. https://t.co/TvS5dIdHSM— MA Sharks 🦈 (@MA_Sharks) May 11, 2020