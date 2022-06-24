3 Georgia Siblings Die At Same Lake On Same Day

A family outing at Clarks Hill Lake in Thompson ended very tragically for one family after three siblings drowned on Thursday evening. According to WSB-TV, the siblings were found dead near the Amity Recreation Area of the lake. Lincoln County Sheriff, Paul Reviere confirmed this information.

Lincoln county coroner Tim Quarles identified the victims as 22-year-old Raven Powell, four-year-old Mason Powell, and three-year-old Sawyer Powell. According to WRDW, the siblings were all from McDuffie County. Quarles noted that they died after 5:00 p.m on Thursday evening.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources and Georgia Bureau of Investigation along with police are currently investigating the tragic incident. WRDW mentioned that the recovered bodies were sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime lab for autopsies to help investigators reveal the cause of death.

These are not the first victims that the lake has claimed. A woman who recently plead guilty for involuntary manslaughter pushed an individual into the same area of the lake last year and he could not swim. The mans friend jumped in to save him, and they both drowned.

This specific location of the lake can be found just off of Thompson Highway near Raysville Bend. Officials continue to investigate the drowning of the three siblings.