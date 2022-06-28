Joey Bada$$ Announces New Song & Album Release Date

“On the new album 2000, what should be expected is that classic Joey sound, you know what I’m saying?" he told VIBE about the album. "That authentic Joey. Everything that you want out of Joey Bada$$, you’re going to get from this project right here. I’m excited for this.”



Joey Bada$$ hasn't dropped a studio album since 2017 when he released ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$. Since then, he's dropped a handful of songs over the years and got serious about his acting career. He's starred in Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga and the independent film Two Distant Strangers. Ahead of his new album, Joey Bada$$ delivered two tracks "THE REV3NGE" and "Head High." He also teamed up with Chance The Rapper for the Chicago native's new song "The Highs & The Lows" and performed it for the first time at the 2022 BET Awards.



Look out for Joey Bada$$'s 2000 album available everywhere this Friday.