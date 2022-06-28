Joey Bada$$ Announces New Song & Album Release Date
By Tony M. Centeno
June 28, 2022
Joey Bada$$ is coming down from an epic performance with Chance The Rapper at the 2022 BET Awards. Following the positive reception of his latest collaboration, the Brooklyn, N.Y. native is ready to focus on the release of his new album.
On Tuesday, June 28, Joey Bada$$ took to Twitter to confirm the release of his 2000 album and his next single. In a series of tweets, the Pro Era founder said that his sequel to his debut mixtape 1999 is set to drop this Friday along with his next single "Where I Belong." His U.S. tour with Capella Gray also kicks off on Friday in Boston so he's ready for one busy summer.
Pre-saves for the album available Friday. That is all.— BADMON (@joeyBADASS) June 27, 2022
New song Friday. #WhereIBelong— BADMON (@joeyBADASS) June 28, 2022
New song, presaves & release date Friday. #2000album— BADMON (@joeyBADASS) June 28, 2022
1st day of tour also this Friday in Boston and it’s sold out. #19992000tour— BADMON (@joeyBADASS) June 28, 2022
“On the new album 2000, what should be expected is that classic Joey sound, you know what I’m saying?" he told VIBE about the album. "That authentic Joey. Everything that you want out of Joey Bada$$, you’re going to get from this project right here. I’m excited for this.”
Joey Bada$$ hasn't dropped a studio album since 2017 when he released ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$. Since then, he's dropped a handful of songs over the years and got serious about his acting career. He's starred in Hulu's Wu-Tang: An American Saga and the independent film Two Distant Strangers. Ahead of his new album, Joey Bada$$ delivered two tracks "THE REV3NGE" and "Head High." He also teamed up with Chance The Rapper for the Chicago native's new song "The Highs & The Lows" and performed it for the first time at the 2022 BET Awards.
Look out for Joey Bada$$'s 2000 album available everywhere this Friday.