Mass. State Troopers Seize More Than $18,000 Worth Of Illegal Fireworks

Massachusetts State Police seized tens of thousands of dollars worth of illegal fireworks ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, the department announced in a news release shared on its website Monday (June 28).

Last Friday (June 24), Massachusetts State troopers charged seven people with illegal possession of fireworks after they attempted to bring them into the state.

The Massachusetts Police Department said it stopped several motor vehicles and seized "approximately 425 items, many containing large volumes of multiple shots, with a total value of approximately $8,000."

The fireworks seized included "aerial shells, cakes, large rockets, fountains, sparklers, and Roman candles, among other types."

Troopers then stopped several motor vehicles once again carrying illegal fireworks the following day, which led to six people being charged and 654 items valued at more than $10,000 being seized, which included "aerial shells, cakes, fountains, bottle rockets, large rockets, Roman candles, sparklers, and 34 packs of firecrackers containing a total of 17,337 individual firecrackers," according to the news release.

The department confirmed that all of the fireworks seized were documented and secured for destruction and efforts continue in the lead up to Fourth of July weekend.

Massachusetts fire departments have reported more than 900 fires in relation to illegal fireworks incidents during the span of 2012 to 2021, as well as 43 fire service injuries and $2.1 million in damages.