Nipsey Hussle Murder Suspect 'Seriously Injured' During Fight In Jail

“Based on some unforeseen circumstances that are no fault of parties here, we won’t be in session today,” Judge Jacke said. He told the jurors to come back Wednesday unless instructed otherwise.



The details behind the type of injuries Holder sustained following the incident weren't readily available, but it was enough for Holder to be re-routed away from the court to receive medical treatment. The incident happened after Holder left the courtroom in Los Angeles at 4 p.m. on Monday afternoon. Due to the heightened attention surrounding the trial, Holder is supposed to be kept away from the jail's general population while he's transported to and from the courtroom.



The trial was set to continue with testimony from a medical examiner, who was set to explain how the rapper died from 10 gun shot wounds to the head and torso that severed his spine. Another witness who was subpoenaed to testify, Evan “Rimpau” McKenzie, defied the court by not showing up because he didn't want to snitch on anyone even Holder. The judge issued a bench warrant with $500,000 bail for McKenzie last week but reversed it on Tuesday after prosecutors asserted that his testimony was no longer needed.



Holder is charged with first-degree murder of the rapper, attempted murder of two men who were hit during the shooting and possession of a firearm by a felon. If convicted, Holder faces a potential life sentence. Closing arguments for the case could come as soon as Thursday if Holder is well enough to return to court this week.