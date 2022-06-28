Ohio Gas Station Lowers Prices To $3.99 Per Gallon

In preparation of impending travel this holiday weekend, Sheetz gas stations local to central Ohio have announced that they will be dropping certain gas prices to just $3.99 per gallon. According to FOX8, the cheapest option for gas is not able to be used in all types of vehicles.

Unleaded 88 gas will be offered at an 88 cent discount compared to recent prices, and ethanol 85 flex fuel will be priced at only $3.49 per gallon. Officials shared that flex fuel should not be used in cars that do not specifically require flex fuel. FOX8 mentioned that cars that do not require unleaded 88 and flex fuel will not benefit from this deal. The unleaded 87 and 89 gas will still be priced around $4.77 in accordance with national averages.

So, what happens if you fill up your car with the wrong octane level of fuel?

"Octane ratings are measures of fuel stability. These ratings are based on the pressure at which a fuel will spontaneously combust (auto-ignite) in a testing engine. The octane number is actually the simple average of two different octane rating methods—motor octane rating (MOR) and research octane rating (RON)—that differ primarily in the specifics of the operating conditions. The higher an octane number, the more stable the fuel," The U.S Energy Information Administration explained.

In short, though the cheaper option may be appealing, it is important to first check to see which level of octane fuel your car requires to keep the engine running soundly.