Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Oprah's Home, Spark TV Interview Rumors

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have sparked rumors that another revealing TV interview could be on the way. The couple was spotted making a surprise visit to Oprah Winfrey's home. According to Hello Magazine, pictures obtained by Daily Mail show Harry and Meghan's car entering Oprah's 70-acre property on Saturday, June 25th, along with a woman who is thought to be their friend, actress Janina Gavankar.

The Daily Mail reported that sources say the couple and their friend spent an hour at the $100 million mansion which is just a five-minute drive from their own home in Montecito. They were joined by a Range Rover carrying security personnel on the short journey. The report also mentions that a baby car seat was strapped in next to Meghan.