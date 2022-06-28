Roddy Ricch Says He's The Best Rapper Under 25 Along With These Artists

"I'd say, me and YoungBoy [Never Broke Again] and Kodak [Black]," Ricch responded.



Ricch's thoughts have sparked plenty of conversations about the best artists in the rap game under 25. NLE Choppa apparently didn't appreciate that Ricch didn't name him in his list. Choppa took to Twitter on Sunday, June 26, to voice his opinion about the debate.



"Best under 25.. it’s crazy to not mention me when you realize I’m only 19," NLE choppa tweeted. "You don’t have to like my music but my numbers are undeniable. 16 Gold And Platinum Plaques, 6 Songs Over 100M, 6 Billion Streams Worldwide, Sold Out Tour In US, Also Currently Selling out EUROPE TOO 🐐."



"You can’t compare me to no n***a," he continued. "I’m literally the youngest doing it and it ain’t one person at my age done what I’ve done so far. Everybody else got atleast 3 years on me average. Then it’s me 3 years in the game and I’ve already did more than some n****s whole career."



Meanwhile, Roddy Ricch just dropped his new EP The Big 3. The three-track project is just the latest offering he's delivered since he dropped his Live Life Fast album last year. He's currently working on his new mixtape Feed Tha Streets 3.