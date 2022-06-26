Ella Mai Brings Out Babyface & Roddy Ricch To Perform At 2022 BET Awards

The grand-scale performance comes shortly after Babyface dropped his new single with Ella Mai, which stems from Tevin Campbell's 1993 hit "Can We Talk." Babyface's latest track is the first offering from Babyface's upcoming album via Capital Records. The album will be his first solo project since he dropped his 2015 project Return Of The Tender Lover, which was released via Def Jam Recordings. "Keeps On Fallin'" arrived a few months after Babyface teamed up with Charlie Wilson, Johnny Gill and K-Ci Hailey for their collaborative effort "No Stoppin Us."



Babyface and Ella Mai stunned the world with their performance a few weeks after the UK-born singer delivered her sophomore album Heart On My Sleeve. The album holds 15 fresh tracks including "DFMU," "Not Another Love Song" as well as collaborations with Latto, Lucky Daye, and Roddy Ricch.



Watch the epic set from Ella Mai, Babyface and Roddy Ricch below.

