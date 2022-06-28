Strange 'Alien' Caught On Camera Wandering Around Texas Driveway: WATCH

Something freaky is happening in Texas... Another mysterious object was captured on security cameras leaving more people puzzled than ever before.

In a video shared to Univision 26 El Paso by Victoria Alvarez, a strange creature is seen wandering around a driveway in La Union. "¿Qué es? Piden ayuda para descifrar lo que captó cámara en garage de La Unión," the news outlet said. This translates to, "What is it? Help us figure out what this camera captured in a garage in La Union."

Univision 26 said Alvarez shared the video so the public can help figure out exactly what was captured on surveillance camera.

The mysterious creature in this video is similar the one captured at the Amarillo Zoo earlier this month. "Was it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night? A large coyote on its hind legs? A Chupacabra? It is a mystery – for Amarillo to help solve," the City of Amarillo said in a press release.

The strange creature was discovered around 1:25 a.m. on May 21 outside a perimeter fence at the Amarillo Zoo. The city dubbed this fellow an "Unidentified Amarillo Object" and hopes local residents can help figure out what the heck it is!

You can watch the video below!