Company Donates Security Cameras To Texas Zoo After Weird Creature Pops Up

The City of Amarillo still needs help identifying a strange creature that popped up on a security camera outside the Amarillo Zoo. A Seattle-based company is lending a hand.

Wyze, a company that specializes in smart home products and wireless cameras, is donating 80 top-notch security cameras to the zoo after catching wind of the mysterious critter, according to Local 12.

"Like many on social media, we saw the picture of the Unidentified Amarillo Object that was recently near the Amarillo Zoo. Was it an alien? An animal? A human with a costume? The world is curious," Wyze co-founder and chief marketing officer Dave Crosby said.

The City of Amarillo released a photo of the weird object — dubbed the Unidentified Amarillo Object (UAO) — earlier this month, and Crosby said the image wasn't clear enough to identify it. "Unfortunately, the camera at the Amarillo Zoo was not able to provide a clear image of the UAO. We’re making it our mission at Wyze to make sure when and if it comes back, we all get the answers we need. That’s why we are sending 80 of our cameras. The Wyze Cam v3 has color night vision so we get a clear shot of when the UAO when and if it comes back," he said.

"We are grateful for Wyze and this incredibly generous donation to the Amarillo Zoo. It is doubtful we will ever discover the identity of the UAO. However, thanks to Wyze, the Amarillo Zoo will have the best camera technology on the market. This donation improves the security of the entire zoo facility," said City of Amarillo Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba.