Tennessee Water Park Named One Of The 15 Best In The U.S.

Nothing beats the summer heat quite like a trip to your favorite water park, soaking up the sun as you lounge by the pool or seeing how fast you can go as you slip down a water slide.

Travellers Worldwide compiled a list of the 15 of the best water parks in the country that they call "some of the must-visit water parks... [that are] a must-visit destination for families, thrill seekers, and people who just want to have fun."

So which Tennessee water park was chosen as one of the best in the country?

Wilderness at the Smokes

Located in Sevierville in the Great Smoky Mountains, Wilderness at the Smokies brings a bit of splashing fun to the foliage-filled mountainous region of a landlocked state. While most water parks tend to be an outdoor activity, this resort also includes an indoor water park, the Wild WaterDome, and hotel with fun attractions like the Storm Chaser's tunnel slide with a zero-gravity fall and even an arcade.

Here's what Travellers Worldwide had to say:

"The water park has a hotel with suites and regular resort rooms, perfect for large family trips. Wilderness includes three water parks, one indoor and two outdoor. ... There's also a wave pool, lazy river, and an activity pool. If you get tired of the water, inside the hotel there are more attractions like an arcade, ropes course, bowling and more."

Check out the full list here to see some of the best water parks in the country.