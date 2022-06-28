Texas Home Collapses With 2 People Inside

A home under construction in Texas collapsed on Monday, forcing rescues. KXAN reported that a person had to be rescued from the rubble in a Manor neighborhood after the home fell.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, two people suffered "potentially serious" injuries. Neither of the injuries were considered life-threatening. One person was transported to Seton Williamson County Hospital and the other was taken to St. David's Medical Center in Round Rock.

According to the Manor Police Department, the damage suggest the area had high winds, causing the home to collapse. The area had power lines that had fallen as well as portable bathrooms that had blown around the construction site.

MPD confirmed that the two injured individuals were construction workers who were working on the home. According to MPD, crews will be at the home on Tuesday for further investigation.

The home is located in the 14500 block of Shooter McGavin Drive near Jamie Street north of U.S. Highway 290 and just south of Manor High School.