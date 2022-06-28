The Sanderson Sisters Return In Bewitching New 'Hocus Pocus 2' Trailer
By Sarah Tate
June 28, 2022
Pour some salt in a circle and avoid any black flame candles — The Sanderson Sisters are back in the new bewitching trailer for Hocus Pocus 2.
A teaser trailer for the long-awaited sequel to the beloved 1993 movie Hocus Pocus arrived on Tuesday (June 28), giving longtime fans and new viewers alike their first glance at the witchy trio as they return to cause some mayhem around Salem, Massachusetts.
Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker are returning to reprise their iconic roles as Winifred, Mary and Sarah, respectively, as they look to snatch the souls of the children around town in order to stay young forever, per People.
The trailer opens at the school from the first film, with a group of friends talking about performing a "birthday ritual" for a character's 16th birthday, which one helpful man later hints is when a witch gets her powers. As two of the teens perform the ritual, the Sanderson Sisters' can be heard chanting and Winifred's one-eyed spell book can be seen looking around.
Check out the teaser trailer in the video below.
The trio of teens — played by Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo and Lilia Buckingham — work to stop the Sanderson Sisters' plans after two of the teens bring them back to life by lighting the black flame candle. The film is set to be filled with all the things that made the original a beloved Halloween treasure, including an appearance from Billy the Zombie and a black cat, though no word yet — literally — if it can talk.
There may even be another legendary music number in the works, evidenced by one man at a carnival tells the sisters, "I bet you're looking for the stage," to which Winifred promised, "Always."
"It's been 29 years since someone let the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge," the movie's description reads. "Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve."
Hocus Pocus 2 will be available to stream on September 30 only on Disney+, just in time for the Halloween season.