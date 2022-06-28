The Sanderson Sisters Return In Bewitching New 'Hocus Pocus 2' Trailer

Pour some salt in a circle and avoid any black flame candles — The Sanderson Sisters are back in the new bewitching trailer for Hocus Pocus 2.

A teaser trailer for the long-awaited sequel to the beloved 1993 movie Hocus Pocus arrived on Tuesday (June 28), giving longtime fans and new viewers alike their first glance at the witchy trio as they return to cause some mayhem around Salem, Massachusetts.

Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker are returning to reprise their iconic roles as Winifred, Mary and Sarah, respectively, as they look to snatch the souls of the children around town in order to stay young forever, per People.

The trailer opens at the school from the first film, with a group of friends talking about performing a "birthday ritual" for a character's 16th birthday, which one helpful man later hints is when a witch gets her powers. As two of the teens perform the ritual, the Sanderson Sisters' can be heard chanting and Winifred's one-eyed spell book can be seen looking around.

Check out the teaser trailer in the video below.