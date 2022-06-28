This Is The Best Taco In Minnesota

By Taylor Linzinmeir

June 28, 2022

Many types of tacos on the table.
Photo: Getty Images

Chicken, pork, beef, fish or veggies — It can be hard to decide what kind of taco to get when there are so many different options available. Plus, when there are a plethora of places to eat said tacos, from fast food to nice Mexican restaurants, it can make the decision even harder. Luckily, we're here to help.

Mashed graciously compiled a list of all the best tacos from all the best restaurants in every state. They combined reviews, recommendations, awards and other forms of recognition to cultivate the roster. So, what did they have to say about Minnesota?

They named the Tacos de Alambre at El Taco Riendo in Minneapolis as the best taco in Minnesota:

If you want to find authentic Mexican food all the way up in Minnesota, hop on over to El Taco Riendo. Once you get there, order the Tacos de Alambre. These amazing tacos come with either barbecue pork or asada steak. After you pick your meat, your tacos are finished off with pineapple chunks, mozzarella cheese, onions, sweet peppers, and ham. If you've never had ham in a taco, you'll be pleasantly surprised at just how great all of these ingredients mesh together.
