This Is The Most Famous Restaurant In Tennessee

Have you ever wondered what the most famous restaurant is in your state? Each state may have the popular choices that diners may enjoy, but what is the one spot that people flock to just to say they have been there?

LoveFood searched the country to find the most popular restaurant in each state they recommend adding to your bucket list, including one fan-favorite spot in Tennessee. According to the site:

"From coast to coast, there are fine-dining spots, tasty burger and barbecue joints, and cafes, shacks and delis that are genius in their simplicity."

So which restaurant in Tennessee is considered the "most famous"?

The Bluebird Cafe

Not only does this Nashville staple serve up great food, but it's also the music club where many famous artists, including Taylor Swift, got their start. The Bluebird Cafe, which recently celebrated its 40th anniversary, is located at 4104 Hillsboro Pike in Nashville.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about Tennessee's most famous eatery:

"The Bluebird Cafe is a music club first, a restaurant second – but there are plenty of much-loved American classics on the menu at this famous stop, from a BLT to a Caesar salad. The tiny 90-seat club was where 14-year-old Taylor Swift was discovered and where many famous country stars have performed in their early days. It's also been featured on pretty much every episode of ABC's hit drama Nashville."

Check out the full list here to see the most famous restaurant in each state.