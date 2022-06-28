This Restaurant Has The Best Ramen In Louisiana

By Sarah Tate

June 28, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Nothing says comfort quite like a warm bowl of delicious ramen, with its flavorful broth, filling veggies and chewy noodles. As more restaurants offering the dish continue opening around Louisiana, it's hard to know where to start to find the best of the best.

LoveFood compiled a list of the best ramen in each state, including one dish served in New Orleans that earned the designation of best in Louisiana. According to the site:

"Whether you're a ramen purist — think classic tonkotsu ramen with a pork-bone broth — or you fancy a tradition with a twist, then we've got you covered."

So which restaurant in Louisiana has the best ramen in the state?

Nomiya

Located in New Orleans, Nomiya serves up the best ramen in the entire state, with the Vegan Curry Ramen being named the best of the best. According to its website, Nomiya aims "to bridge the gap between quintessential New Orleans cuisine and Japanese artistry. Nomiya is located at 4226 Magazine Street in New Orleans.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"[Nomiya] is located on happening, chic Magazine Street and it's got a trendy, buzzy vibe to match the location. The food here is excellent, serving all the classics, but its innovative Vegan Curry Ramen has won fans. It has a creamy, spicy broth and is recommended with braised pork or a fish cake."

To see the full list of the best ramen in each state, check out the report here.

