Tommy Fury Barred From Entering US Over Family's Ties To Crime Boss

Tommy Fury has reportedly been denied entry to the United States due to his family's ties to an Irish crime boss days after the official announcement of his upcoming match against Jake Paul at Madison Square Garden on August 6, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

Daniel Kinahan, who had previously helped launch MTK Global boxing promotions and represented Fury's older half-brother, two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is wanted in relation to a massive drugs and firearms trafficking operation in Europe, with U.S. officials offering a $5 million reward for information leading to his arrest.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that any fighter -- including retired boxers turned broadcasters -- associated with Kinahan is prohibited from traveling as part of an ongoing federal investigation in an effort to get people with possible knowledge of his whereabouts to cooperate. TMZ specified that the charges have nothing to do with MTK Global, which it described as "legit and well respected in the boxing community."

Tommy Fury's status for the upcoming August 6 match is now in question as the investigation continues. The match was officially announced as part of a dual main event card alongside the Amanda Serrano-Brenda Carabajal bout last Thursday (June 23). Fury (8-0, 4 KO) was scheduled to be the first boxer Paul (5-0, 4 KO) had faced during his career, having previously matched up with fellow YouTube celebrities and athletes from other sports during his first five matches.

The two were initially scheduled for a match in December 2021 before Fury pulled out of the event due to an injury.

Tyson Fury, one of boxing's biggest stars of the past decade, has avoided questions related to Kinahan in the past, but publicly denied any wrongdoing on his part.