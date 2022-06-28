Uvalde Gunman's Grandmother Released From Hospital After Shooting

The grandmother of the gunman in the Robb Elementary School shooting has been released from the hospital on Tuesday (June 28), according to NBC News.

Before entering the Uvalde school, the gunman shot his grandmother in the face at her home. Celia "Sally" Gonzales was able to call for help and she was then taken to a hospital in San Antonio. Gonzales, 66, survived the shooting, but was in "critical condition" for quite some time. A family member said the bullet "went into Sally's jaw just next to her mouth and shattered all her teeth. If the bullet was an inch in another direction, it would have blown her head off."

The relative added that although Sally was "doing fairly well," it's possible she "may never be able to talk again."

Tuesday, a hospital spokesperson told NBC News that Sally was released from the hospital after over a month. "We are pleased to share some good news related to last month’s tragic shooting in Uvalde: The 66-year-old woman has been discharged," the spokesperson said.

A GoFundMe created by Sally's daughter said the grandmother underwent "4 major surgeries since arriving at the hospital and will be undergoing several more." The most recent update from last week (June 22) said, "Doctors are wanting to transfer my mom to a skilled rehab due to the high risk infection she has contracted. She will be on strong antibiotics, and her insurance will only cover some of the costs. After the infection has cleared is when they'll resume with surgeries."