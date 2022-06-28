WATCH: California Puppies Rescued From 100-Pound Tortoise Den

San Bernardino County firefighters were called to the Yuca Valley for an extremely unique rescue situation involving a tortoise and two trapped puppies. According to UPI, two puppies found their way into a nearby underground tortoise den and were trapped inside when Oscar the tortoise decided to block the only exit. Oscar weighs in around 100-pounds, and there was no escaping for puppies, Peo and Finn. The puppies' owner called the fire department in hopes of safely removing Oscar from the den so that the puppies could be freed.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department took to Facebook to update followers regarding the unique incident.