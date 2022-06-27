California Tax Payers To Receive 'Inflation Relief' Payments

A few California cities are currently experiencing gas prices nearly $2 above the national average, while other states begin to lower their prices. Statewide gas prices have escalated in recent months as talk of inflation relief for impacted residents has been heavily discussed. According to KCRA, state lawmakers have recently reached an agreement regarding this years budget. Californians can expect to receive a tax rebate payment to offset the cost of inflation within the coming months.

Governor Gavin Newsom, Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, and Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins said in a statement that the $17 billon inflation bill will directly effect millions of working Californians. KCRA detailed that the payments will be offered in the form of a direct deposit or a debit card to qualifying individuals.

Each taxpayer will receive a different amount of relief money based on income, filing status, and the number of dependents in a household. The lowest amount that one could receive is $200, and the highest is $1,050. Another property of the bill will eliminate diesel sales tax for an entire year. Those who are struggling with rent and housing payments will be able to receive additional funding.

Californians can expect to see these payments reflected in their accounts by late October. Payments will continue to arrive throughout the end of the year and into early 2023.