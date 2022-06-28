Winning $7.25 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Texas. Was It Yours?

One Texas resident is about to be a whole lot richer!

A winning lottery ticket worth $7.25 million was sold in Irving, Texas this week for the drawing held on June 25, according to the Texas Lottery. The winning Lotto Texas ticket was sold at the Circle K at 3950 Valley View Lane in Irving. It matched all six numbers drawn (7-10-23-34-46-47).

The claimant will get $4,632,166.56 before taxes since the cash value option was chosen at the time of purchase. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

"We look forward to meeting the second Lotto Texas jackpot winner of June, and the fifth overall for 2022. If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize," Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery, said in a press release.

In the same drawing, over 50,000 Lotto Texas tickets won prizes ranging from $2 to $13,218.

The next Lotto Texas drawing (Monday, June 27) resets to an annuitized $5 million.