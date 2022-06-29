Big Boi Finalizes Divorce From Sherlita Patton

Big Boi, born Antwan Patton, and Sherlita Patton first got married in 2002. They had two children together, who are grown adults today. Back in 2013, Sherlita filed for divorce and demanded sole custody of their daughter, who was a minor at the time, as well as child support, spousal support, a split of the marital assets and attorney's fees. Big Boi wasn't ready to let his wife go that easily. A few months after legal documents were filed, Big Boi and Sherlita filed to cancel the divorce request and a judge made it happen.



In 2016, both the rapper and his wife agreed on a postnuptial agreement. The deal allowed them to equally split up their assets and debts. In addition, they both agreed to a "confidential settlement" so that they could keep their financial dealings private. Big Boi wants to keep the split as civil as possible since they both agreed not to make any threats of "injury, maltreating, molesting, harassing, harming, or abusing."