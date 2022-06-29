Big Boi Finalizes Divorce From Sherlita Patton
By Tony M. Centeno
June 29, 2022
Big Boi and Sherlita Patton haven't been a traditional couple for quite some time. The rapper and his ex-wife have formally split after 20 years of marriage.
According to a report TMZ published on Wednesday morning, the final divorce decree was entered by the court last month. The OutKast rapper reportedly filed for divorce back in April so it's safe to say the process is moving along quickly. Big Boi asserted in his filing that there's "no reasonable hope of reconciliation" for the couple since they've been living separately. The final nail in the coffin comes after the former couple experienced nearly a decade of marital issues.
Big Boi, born Antwan Patton, and Sherlita Patton first got married in 2002. They had two children together, who are grown adults today. Back in 2013, Sherlita filed for divorce and demanded sole custody of their daughter, who was a minor at the time, as well as child support, spousal support, a split of the marital assets and attorney's fees. Big Boi wasn't ready to let his wife go that easily. A few months after legal documents were filed, Big Boi and Sherlita filed to cancel the divorce request and a judge made it happen.
In 2016, both the rapper and his wife agreed on a postnuptial agreement. The deal allowed them to equally split up their assets and debts. In addition, they both agreed to a "confidential settlement" so that they could keep their financial dealings private. Big Boi wants to keep the split as civil as possible since they both agreed not to make any threats of "injury, maltreating, molesting, harassing, harming, or abusing."