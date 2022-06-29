Cause Of Travis Barker's Hospitalization Revealed

The cause for Travis Barker's hospital stay has been revealed.

According to TMZ, multiple sources close to Barker's family have confirmed that he was hospitalized for pancreatitis, an inflammation of the pancreas that can cause intense stomach pain, nausea and vomiting. Doctors believe the condition may have been triggered by a recent colonoscopy. Acute pancreatitis, according to the Mayo Clinic, may appear suddenly and last for days.

As the outlet reports, the blink-182 drummer was hospitalized on Tuesday (June 28) after his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, took him to West Hills Hospital, near their home earlier that morning after he was experiencing a health issue. The rocker was then taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for further treatment.

Kardashian remained close by his side, following the ambulance as it transported her husband to the hospital and walking alongside the stretcher as he was wheeled inside. Neither Barker nor Kardashian commented on his condition at the time, but he did share a tweet that gave fans a look at the severity of the situation, simply writing, "God save me."

Shortly after he was admitted into the hospital, his daughter, Alabama, took to her TikTok to share a photo of herself holding her father's hand and asking for fans to "please say a prayer." The 16-year-old has since deleted the post, but shared a similar sentiment in an Instagram Story.

As of Wednesday (June 29), his condition remains unknown.