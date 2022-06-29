Travis Barker's Daughter Shares Photo Of Him Hospitalized, Asks For Prayers

According to a TMZ report, Travis was initially taken to a local facility in West Hills with his new wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side on Tuesday night after suffering a mystery health issue. He reportedly needed additional care and was then rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in an ambulance. Kardashian was seen holding his hand as he was wheeled away on a stretcher.

Earlier that same day, Travis tweeted "God save me," without any other context. However, "God Save Me," is the title of a song he produced for his friend Machine Gun Kelly. Shortly after his hospitalization, Alabama posted to her Instagram Stories asking his fans to "Please send your prayers" along with a sad face emoji.

As of now, his condition is still unknown.