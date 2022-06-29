Travis Barker's Daughter Shares Photo Of Him Hospitalized, Asks For Prayers

By Rebekah Gonzalez

June 29, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Travis Barker's daughter Alabama shared a photo of the musician in the hospital just hours after he was rushed to a Los Angeles medical facility with an unknown illness on Tuesday, June 28th. In the 16-year-old's since-deleted post, she asked followers to "Please say a prayer," according to the Daily Mail.

The image, which was posted to her TikTok page, didn't show Travis's face but he was seen sitting up in a hospital bed and holding his phone in one hand and holding his daughter's hand in the other. A white medical was seen on his wrist but Alabama placed a heart emoji over the blink-182 drummer's personal information.

Photo: TikTok/@AlabamaBarker

According to a TMZ report, Travis was initially taken to a local facility in West Hills with his new wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side on Tuesday night after suffering a mystery health issue. He reportedly needed additional care and was then rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in an ambulance. Kardashian was seen holding his hand as he was wheeled away on a stretcher.

Earlier that same day, Travis tweeted "God save me," without any other context. However, "God Save Me," is the title of a song he produced for his friend Machine Gun Kelly. Shortly after his hospitalization, Alabama posted to her Instagram Stories asking his fans to "Please send your prayers" along with a sad face emoji.

As of now, his condition is still unknown.

blink-182
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.