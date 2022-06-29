Travis Barker's Daughter Shares Photo Of Him Hospitalized, Asks For Prayers
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 29, 2022
Travis Barker's daughter Alabama shared a photo of the musician in the hospital just hours after he was rushed to a Los Angeles medical facility with an unknown illness on Tuesday, June 28th. In the 16-year-old's since-deleted post, she asked followers to "Please say a prayer," according to the Daily Mail.
The image, which was posted to her TikTok page, didn't show Travis's face but he was seen sitting up in a hospital bed and holding his phone in one hand and holding his daughter's hand in the other. A white medical was seen on his wrist but Alabama placed a heart emoji over the blink-182 drummer's personal information.
According to a TMZ report, Travis was initially taken to a local facility in West Hills with his new wife Kourtney Kardashian by his side on Tuesday night after suffering a mystery health issue. He reportedly needed additional care and was then rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in an ambulance. Kardashian was seen holding his hand as he was wheeled away on a stretcher.
Earlier that same day, Travis tweeted "God save me," without any other context. However, "God Save Me," is the title of a song he produced for his friend Machine Gun Kelly. Shortly after his hospitalization, Alabama posted to her Instagram Stories asking his fans to "Please send your prayers" along with a sad face emoji.
As of now, his condition is still unknown.
God save me— Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022