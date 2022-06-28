Travis Barker Hospitalized: 'God Save Me'

Travis Barker is in the hospital. As TMZ reports, the blink-182 drummer first went to West Hills hospital with his wife Kourtney Kardashian on Tuesday morning (June 28) after experiencing a health issue. Barker apparently needed additional care, because he was then taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Kardashian followed closely behind the ambulance and was scene holding his hand while he was wheeled away on a stretcher.

As of now, it is unclear what health condition Barker is suffering from or what the emergency was that led to the hospitalization, but he did share a scary tweet during it all that reads "God save me."