Travis Barker Hospitalized: 'God Save Me'
By Katrina Nattress
June 28, 2022
Travis Barker is in the hospital. As TMZ reports, the blink-182 drummer first went to West Hills hospital with his wife Kourtney Kardashian on Tuesday morning (June 28) after experiencing a health issue. Barker apparently needed additional care, because he was then taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Kardashian followed closely behind the ambulance and was scene holding his hand while he was wheeled away on a stretcher.
As of now, it is unclear what health condition Barker is suffering from or what the emergency was that led to the hospitalization, but he did share a scary tweet during it all that reads "God save me."
God save me— Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022
The health scare comes just a month after Barker and Kardashian got married during a romantic ceremony in Portofino, Italy. Though it was a large event, it was actually the third time the couple got married. They first tied the knot in Las Vegas, which wasn't legally binding, and legally became husband and wife in a Santa Barbara courthouse on May 15.
Though three wedding ceremonies may seem excessive, Barker actually wanted more. During an episode of The Kardashians, he divulged that he wanted to get married once a month for a year.