G Herbo Recreates Iconic Jay-Z Photo

By Logan DeLoye

June 29, 2022

To say that Chicago rapper G Herbo is a fan of Jay-Z would be an understatement. G Herbo is such a dedicated fan, that he even named a song after Jay-Z in 2016. According to HipHopDX, G Herbo recently recreated one of Jay-Z's most iconic photos that he cleverly titled, 'Call Me Jay Trenches.' G Herbo was visiting New York when he stumbled upon an all-too-familiar scene and couldn't resist taking advantage of the setting.

While walking past a city basketball court, G Herbo decided to collect a foldable chair and a cooler to recreate the famous photo. The photo of Jay-Z that G Herbo recreated features Jay-Z in blue athletic gear, relaxing with his feet up on an extended green foldable lawn chair beside a cooler. The photo was taken on a New York basketball court.

The Chicago rapper took to Instagram to post the photo that he recreated in addition to the original photo of Jay-Z with the caption, "WENT JAY Z POSE IN NY @elwoppgguodCALL ME JAY TRENCHES."

G Herbo also posted a third picture posing in front of a basketball hoop, and a few videos of his four-year-old son dancing on a court earlier this week.

