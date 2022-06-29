Go Down The Rabbit Hole At This 'Alice In Wonderland' Bar Opening In Texas

By Dani Medina

June 29, 2022

Photo: Dani Medina

When you get home, you shall write a book about this place.

An Alice in Wonderland-themed bar is popping up in Texas this fall that'll peak your curiosity and satisfy your craving for tea! The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience is coming to a secret location in Houston starting August 24, according to the Houston Chronicle. The adventure will run through December 18.

For just $47, you'll be able to create two "Wonderland cocktails," solve riddles like Alice would, enjoy an "Eat Me" cookie and paint the roses red, according to the event page. All these fun activities are part of the 90-minute "topsy-turvy journey" into Wonderland.

"This will be the tea party to end all tea parties," the event listing says.

Early bird tickets are on sale now. There's a limited quantity so you'll want to act fast. The event is 21+, but there are also family-friendly sessions available.

For more information and to see photos of the Alice experience, click here.

