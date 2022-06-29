Josh Duggar Transferred To Texas Prison To Finish Serving Sentence

Disgraced reality TV star Josh Duggar has been transferred to a Texas prison to finish his federal prison sentence, according to KXAN.

Last month, the former 19 Kids and Counting star was sentenced to 151 months (~12.5 years) in federal prison for receiving and possessing child pornography. He was convicted in Arkansas, but began the transfer process to a federal facility over the weekend.

At Duggar's sentencing, Seagoville and Texarkana were offered as possible locations to carry out his federal sentence "due to the proximity to his family," KXAN reported. Judge Timothy L. Brooks recommended FCI Seagoville for its "high-end treatment program" for sex offenders.

According to the prison's website, Seagoville is "a low security federal correctional institution with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp and a detention center." There are over 1,700 male inmates at the prison.

After Duggar serves his prison sentence, he is subject to 20 years of supervised release, which includes multiple special conditions set forth by the judge at sentencing.