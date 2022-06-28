Machine Gun Kelly Finally Addresses Rumors That He & Megan Fox Are Married

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox finally revealed if they are actually married.

Since getting engaged earlier this year, MGK — real name Colson Baker — has repeatedly sparked speculation that the pair have already secretly tied the knot after referring to Fox as his "wife." In an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his new Hulu documentary Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink on Monday (June 27), the rapper-rocker set the record straight on their marital status, confirming that they are not yet married.

The Mainstream Sellout artist explained why he calls the Jennifer's Body star his wife, both in interviews and in the new documentary, despite the fact that the couple are still engaged.

"I think when I speak about terminology – it never felt like my girlfriend," he said. "It feels too adolescent for the depth of our relationship."

Fox, who was also at the premiere and rocked a new pink hairstyle to match her fiancé's own hot pink 'do, echoed the sentiment and gave a hint to when they might officially tie the knot.

"He's got all the names," she said. "No [we aren't married], we don't know what's happening. He's on tour this year, when it needs to happen the universe will open up and give us the space to do that."