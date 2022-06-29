Murder Suspect Wanted In Louisiana, Tennessee Captured By Police

The manhunt for a suspect who reportedly shot a Tennessee police officer and killed a woman in Louisiana has ended after officers took the man into custody.

BJ Brown was arrested on Wednesday (June 29) for reportedly shooting Officer Darrel Tiebor during a traffic stop Monday night in Houston County on Highway 149, per News Channel 5. Tiebor returned fire and Brown fled into a wooded area with the firearm. The officer, who sustained non-life threatening injuries, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and is stable condition. The suspect was wanted by the Erin Police Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

"Words cannot express the gratitude we feel this morning for all of the support from surrounding agencies, our community and especially our own City of Erin Department," the City of Erin said in a post on its official Facebook page on Wednesday. A follow-up post shared later thanked the community for the information and tips shared as well as the support shown to the injured officer through donations.

Brown, 32, was also wanted for second-degree murder in Louisiana for the execution-style murder of Cassandra Jones in New Orleans on Monday morning, per FOX 8 Live. Video reportedly shows Brown shooting Jones multiple times as she lay motionless in a parking lot at the Iberville Housing Development. The victim filed a restraining order against Brown in May, citing multiple instances of abuse, but didn't show up in court to follow through on the order, the outlet reports.