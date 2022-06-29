Popular MMA Rising Star Signs Deal With WWE

Valerie Loureda, a rising star in mixed martial arts, announced she's will transition to professional wrestling after signing with WWE.

"I have now become the first Cuban-American woman [to sign with] and am now a WWE superstar," Loureda told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. "I'm really excited and I've dedicated my whole life to martial arts, you know? And I feel like everything has come to this moment and this is my opportunity to showcase my culture and show the world the entertainer that I am."

Loureda ends her professional MMA career with a 4-1 record, having competed for Bellator in all four bouts and winning her final fight over Taylor Turner by split decision in November.