Popular MMA Rising Star Signs Deal With WWE

By Jason Hall

June 29, 2022

Unicon 2021
Photo: Getty Images

Valerie Loureda, a rising star in mixed martial arts, announced she's will transition to professional wrestling after signing with WWE.

"I have now become the first Cuban-American woman [to sign with] and am now a WWE superstar," Loureda told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. "I'm really excited and I've dedicated my whole life to martial arts, you know? And I feel like everything has come to this moment and this is my opportunity to showcase my culture and show the world the entertainer that I am."

Loureda ends her professional MMA career with a 4-1 record, having competed for Bellator in all four bouts and winning her final fight over Taylor Turner by split decision in November.

The 23-year-old was recently spotted at WrestleMania 37 -- WWE's biggest annual event -- in Dallas earlier this year.

“That was my first WWE show ever — I had never been to a live event,” Loureda said, admitting that she'd watched pro wrestling "here and there" growing up via the New York Post. “When I walked into the arena and saw the organization, the professionalism, the crowd and just the beautiful production that WrestleMania is — I just fell in love with it.”

Loureda will begin training at WWE's Performance Center in the Orlando area in mid-July as part of the company's push to sign star athletes and train them from scratch, having rebranded its NXT developmental brand last year.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.