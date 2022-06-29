'Stranger Things' Actress Maya Hawke Announces New Album

Maya Hawke of Stranger Things has announced her new album Moss and released its lead single.

The actress shared the exciting news on Instagram today (June 29) following an appearance on The Tonight Show. "My second album Moss is out Sept 23rd and my first single Thérèse is out now," she wrote in the caption. Moss will be the follow-up to her 2020 release Blush which included the songs "By Myself" and "Generous Heart." Hawke said of the lead single in her Fallon interview, “There’s a painting at the Met, and it’s called Thérèse Dreaming, and it’s the name of the girl in the painting, and it’s a song about the girl in the painting, who in my head is me.”

See the announcement post and listen to "Thérèse" below.