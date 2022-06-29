'Stranger Things' Actress Maya Hawke Announces New Album
By Yashira C.
June 29, 2022
Maya Hawke of Stranger Things has announced her new album Moss and released its lead single.
The actress shared the exciting news on Instagram today (June 29) following an appearance on The Tonight Show. "My second album Moss is out Sept 23rd and my first single Thérèse is out now," she wrote in the caption. Moss will be the follow-up to her 2020 release Blush which included the songs "By Myself" and "Generous Heart." Hawke said of the lead single in her Fallon interview, “There’s a painting at the Met, and it’s called Thérèse Dreaming, and it’s the name of the girl in the painting, and it’s a song about the girl in the painting, who in my head is me.”
See the announcement post and listen to "Thérèse" below.
Hawke isn't the only Stranger Things star with new music on the way. Joe Keery, who portrays Steve, recently announced a new album and released a new single from it titled “Change." The actor's upcoming album DECIDE will be out on September 16, shortly before Hawke's album release. According to a press release, “‘Change’ is a psych-funk journey with heavy synths and influences as wide reaching as Parliament Funkadelic and the 70’s glam of T. Rex.”