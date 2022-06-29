The Chainsmokers Respond To 'Paris' Being Used As A Women's Rights Anthem

After the US Supreme Court's recent ruling to overturn Roe V Wade, a landmark decision that made access to safe abortions a constitutional right in 1973, people took to TikTok to offer support to those in states that are getting ready to make safe abortions inaccessible and illegal. TikTok users in states where the procedure remains safe and legal have been posting videos offering women with unwanted pregnancies a place to stay if they need to travel for an abortion.

These videos are often accompanied by the Chainsmokers' song "Paris," specifically, a lyric from the song that says, "If we go down then we go down together." During a recent interview with Ethan Cole backstage at the Power 96.1 Summer Ball, the electronic duo responded to their song being used in such an impactful way.