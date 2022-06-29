This Is The Best California County To Retire In

The best county to retire in in all of California offers some of the most gorgeous views, weather, and outdoor actives.

According to a list compiled by Stacker, the best California county to retire in is Amador. Amador County is located just southeast of Sacramento near Folsom, and boasts an abundance of leisure activities and fair temperatures. It is ranked high due to its accessibility for retirees, but received a low score for cost of living, as most homes for sale are on the pricy side.

Stacker compiled their data based on a report from Niche. Here is what Niche had to say about putting together the data to find the best counties to retire:

"The Best Counties to Retire ranking provides a comprehensive assessment of key factors that are meaningful for recent or near retirees at the county level. This grade takes into account key factors, such as weather, crime rates, residents 65 and older, housing costs, and access to amenities such as restaurants, golf courses, exercise facilities, and doctors, in an attempt to measure the appeal of an area for retirement. Learn where our data comes from."

