This Is Largest Seafood Restaurant In California

You can never go wrong with a large plate of surf 'n' turf! The fresh entree options at this one-stop seafood shop are endless. Oysters, lobster, crab, shrimp, tuna, salmon, or calamari, you name it; this restaurant serves it to your liking. As good as the entrees are, you cannot forget about the pre-meal lobster mac 'n' cheese, truffle fries, and complimentary bread baskets. Though there are many seafood restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one can be the biggest.

According to Eat This, Not That, the biggest seafood restaurant in all of California is San Pedro's Fish Market and Restaurant located in San Pedro. This fish market also has a separate restaurant that is considered the largest seafood restaurant in the whole state.

Here is what Eat This, Not That had to say about the biggest seafood restaurant in the state:

"What started as a local, family-owned seafood shop in 1956 has grown to become California's largest seafood restaurant. The seafood behemoth offers seating for up to 2,000 and serves a whopping million meals every year. Brave the line and get treated to authentic shrimp tray platters, grilled swordfish, and a jaw-dropping view."

