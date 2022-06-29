This Is The Most Famous Restaurant In North Carolina

Have you ever wondered what the most famous restaurant is in your state? Each state may have the popular choices that diners may enjoy, but what is the one spot that people flock to just to say they have been there?

LoveFood searched the country to find the most popular restaurant in each state they recommend adding to your bucket list, including one fan-favorite spot in North Carolina. According to the site:

"From coast to coast, there are fine-dining spots, tasty burger and barbecue joints, and cafes, shacks and delis that are genius in their simplicity."

So which restaurant in North Carolina is considered the "most famous"?

Fearrington House Restaurant

Located in Pittsboro, Fearrington House Restaurant has been offering stellar service and an incredible menu, with locally-sourced ingredients, for over 40 years. Fearrington House Restaurant is located int Fearrington Village at 2000 Fearrington Village Center.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about North Carolina's most famous eatery:

"Fearrington House Restaurant has been feeding diners since 1980. Combining culinary traditions of the American South and the techniques of European cooking with locally sourced ingredients, the restaurant was doing the farm-to-table thing before it was a buzzword. It's also the only AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Five-Star restaurant in the US to be Green Certified (meaning it has reached sustainable levels of food waste, energy use and other eco goals)."

Check out the full list here to see the most famous restaurant in each state.