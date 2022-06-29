This Restaurant Serves The Best Seafood In Georgia

You can never go wrong with a large plate of surf 'n' turf! The fresh entree options at this one-stop seafood shop are endless. Oysters, lobster, crab, shrimp, tuna, salmon, or calamari, you name it; this restaurant serves it to your liking. As good as the entrees are, you cannot forget about the pre-meal lobster mac 'n' cheese, truffle fries, and complimentary bread baskets. Though there are many seafood restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one can be the best.

According to Eat This, Not That, the best seafood restaurant in all of Georgia is the Steamhouse Lounge located in Midtown, Atlanta. The Steamhouse Lounge is known for the freshness of their food. Eat This, Not That highly recommends trying the lobster bisque.

Here is what Eat This, Not That had to say about the best seafood restaurant in the state:

"Located in bustling Midtown inside a two-story, 100-year-old house, this seafood staple offers as much character in its menu as it does its atmosphere.'"My absolute favorite restaurant in ATL. The service is always great, the drinks are even better but most of all, it's fresh seafood you only expect to get on the beach!"' raves one reviewer. Try the highly rated lobster bisque soup for the supreme Steamhouse experience."

