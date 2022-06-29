This Restaurant Serves The Best Seafood In Ohio

By Logan DeLoye

June 29, 2022

Seafood platter. Grilled lobster, shrimps, scallops, langoustines, octopus, squid on white plate.
Photo: Getty Images

You can never go wrong with a large plate of surf 'n' turf! The fresh entree options at this one-stop seafood shop are endless. Oysters, lobster, crab, shrimp, tuna, salmon, or calamari, you name it; this restaurant serves it to your liking. As good as the entrees are, you cannot forget about the pre-meal lobster mac 'n' cheese, truffle fries, and complimentary bread baskets. Though there are many seafood restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one can be the best.

According to Eat This, Not That, the best seafood restaurant in all of Ohio is Kai's Crab Boil located in Columbus. Kai's Crab Boil is not only known for the freshness of their food, but also for the way that the food is served. Customers are given gloves, a bib, and a cracker upon being seated at their table.

Here is what Eat This, Not That had to say about the best seafood restaurant in the state:

"Established in 2018, this new to the scene seafood joint is already making waves in downtown Columbus. If you don't mind getting a little messy, this place is for you. Reviewers rave of the well-seasoned dishes and finger-lickin' good eats (literally)."

For more information regarding the best seafood restaurants in every U.S State visit HERE.

